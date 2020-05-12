H.C. Wainwright Thinks Menlo Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO), with a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.82, close to its 52-week low of $1.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 45.2% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Menlo Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.90.

The company has a one-year high of $7.48 and a one-year low of $1.00. Currently, Menlo Therapeutics has an average volume of 2.09M.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. operates as biopharmaceutical company which is focused on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus, or itch, associated with dermatologic conditions such as atopic dermatitis, psoriasis and prurigo nodularis. The company was founded in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

