H.C. Wainwright Thinks Liminal BioSciences’ Stock is Going to Recover

Liminal BioSciences (LMNL) received a Buy rating and a $11.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Edwin Zhang today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.74, close to its 52-week low of $3.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Zhang is ranked #5312 out of 7322 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Liminal BioSciences with a $16.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $31.45 and a one-year low of $3.51. Currently, Liminal BioSciences has an average volume of 1.47M.

Liminal BioSciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical corporation. The firm engages in the development of therapeutic products focusing on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis, autoimmune disease or inflammation and cancer. It operates through the following segments: Bioseparations, Plasma-derived Therapeutics, and Small Molecule Therapeutics. The Bioseparations segment offers prometic’s core bioseparation technologies and products. The Plasma-derived Therapeutics segment provides efficient extraction and purification of therapeutic proteins from human plasma. The Small Molecule Therapeutics segment manufactures drug candidates such as PBI-4050, PBI-4547, and PBI-4425. The company was founded on October 14, 1994 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.