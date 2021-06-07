H.C. Wainwright Thinks Liminal BioSciences’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Edwin Zhang from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Liminal BioSciences (LMNL), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.02, close to its 52-week low of $3.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Zhang has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -11.6% and a 41.7% success rate. Zhang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Calliditas Therapeutics, Logicbio Therapeutics, and Aldeyra Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Liminal BioSciences with a $7.75 average price target.

Based on Liminal BioSciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $210K and GAAP net loss of $20.27 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $202K and had a GAAP net loss of $27.34 million.

Liminal BioSciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical corporation. The firm engages in the development of therapeutic products focusing on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis, autoimmune disease or inflammation and cancer. It operates through the following segments: Bioseparations, Plasma-derived Therapeutics, and Small Molecule Therapeutics. The Bioseparations segment offers prometic’s core bioseparation technologies and products. The Plasma-derived Therapeutics segment provides efficient extraction and purification of therapeutic proteins from human plasma. The Small Molecule Therapeutics segment manufactures drug candidates such as PBI-4050, PBI-4547, and PBI-4425. The company was founded on October 14, 1994 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

