H.C. Wainwright Thinks Leap Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Leap Therapeutics (LPTX), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.57, close to its 52-week low of $1.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 47.5% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Leap Therapeutics with a $4.00 average price target, representing a 166.7% upside. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Leap Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $93.68M and has a P/E ratio of -1.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.01.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01 and TRX518. The company was founded on January 3, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.