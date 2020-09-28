H.C. Wainwright Thinks Kitov Pharmceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Kitov Pharmceuticals (KTOV) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.06, close to its 52-week low of $2.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 39.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kitov Pharmceuticals with a $25.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.40 and a one-year low of $2.20. Currently, Kitov Pharmceuticals has an average volume of 1.44M.

Kitov Pharma Ltd. is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in drug development. It operates through two segments: Oncology, and Pain & Hypertension. The Oncology segment includes NT219, a therapeutic candidate which is a small molecule that targets two signal transduction pathways which are involved in the development of cancer drug resistance mechanisms, and which is currently in the late pre-clinical stage of development. The Pain & Hypertension segment includes Consensi, a combination drug for the simultaneous treatment of two clinical conditions, pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension (high blood pressure), which can be pre-existing or caused by the treatment for osteoarthritis. The company was founded by John Paul Waymack in June 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.