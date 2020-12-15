H.C. Wainwright Thinks Kindred Biosciences’ Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth maintained a Buy rating on Kindred Biosciences (KIN) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.01, close to its 52-week low of $3.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 45.7% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kindred Biosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00.

The company has a one-year high of $11.93 and a one-year low of $3.11. Currently, Kindred Biosciences has an average volume of 221.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KIN in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in October 2020, Denise Bevers, a Director at KIN sold 12,508 shares for a total of $62,540.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on saving and improving the lives of pets. The company was founded by Richard Chin and Denise M. Bevers on September 25, 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.