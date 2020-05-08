H.C. Wainwright Thinks Kindred Biosciences’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Kindred Biosciences (KIN), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.53, close to its 52-week low of $3.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 36.0% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, IntelGenx Technologies, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kindred Biosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00.

Based on Kindred Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.4 million and GAAP net loss of $15.73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.33 million and had a GAAP net loss of $15.44 million.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on saving and improving the lives of pets. The company was founded by Richard Chin and Denise M. Bevers on September 25, 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.