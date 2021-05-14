H.C. Wainwright Thinks iTeos Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS) today and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.36, close to its 52-week low of $17.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 44.7% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on iTeos Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $46.33, which is a 102.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Based on iTeos Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $14.9 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.38 million.

ITeos Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. Its product candidates include EOS-850 which is an Adenosine A2A receptor-specific antagonist and EOS-448 which is an ADCC-enabled, anti-TIGIT immune checkpoint blocking antibody.