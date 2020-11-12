H.C. Wainwright Thinks IsoRay’s Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on IsoRay (ISR) today and set a price target of $1.25. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.39, close to its 52-week low of $0.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 37.8% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Trillium Therapeutics, and Cellectar Biosciences.

IsoRay has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $1.06 and a one-year low of $0.36. Currently, IsoRay has an average volume of 559.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ISR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The company focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors. The company was founded by Lance A. Bray in 1983 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.