H.C. Wainwright Thinks InspireMD’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on InspireMD (NSPR), with a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.34, close to its 52-week low of $0.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.4% and a 35.6% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Citius Pharmaceuticals, and Achieve Life Sciences.

InspireMD has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.00.

Based on InspireMD’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $313K and GAAP net loss of $2.48 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.35 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.21 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NSPR in relation to earlier this year.

InspireMD, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of the stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.