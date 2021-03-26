H.C. Wainwright Thinks InflaRx’s Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on InflaRx (IFRX) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.89, close to its 52-week low of $3.35.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 53.0% and a 55.7% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Silverback Therapeutics, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

InflaRx has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.25, a 181.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Guggenheim also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $16.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $9.70 and a one-year low of $3.35. Currently, InflaRx has an average volume of 424.6K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products includes IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.