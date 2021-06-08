H.C. Wainwright Thinks InflaRx’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on InflaRx (IFRX), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.14, close to its 52-week low of $2.66.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.0% and a 50.7% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Silverback Therapeutics, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

InflaRx has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.95.

InflaRx’s market cap is currently $138.3M and has a P/E ratio of -2.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.85.

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products includes IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.