H.C. Wainwright Thinks InflaRx’s Stock is Going to Recover

Howard Kim- May 12, 2021, 6:17 AM EDT

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on InflaRx (IFRX) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.47, close to its 52-week low of $3.24.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.1% and a 45.0% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Silverback Therapeutics, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on InflaRx is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a one-year high of $9.70 and a one-year low of $3.24. Currently, InflaRx has an average volume of 364.6K.

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products includes IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

