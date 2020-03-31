H.C. Wainwright Thinks IMV’s Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on IMV (IMV) today and set a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.76, close to its 52-week low of $1.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -4.7% and a 29.5% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IMV with a $6.46 average price target, a 249.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Echelon Wealth Partners also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$9.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on IMV’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $164K and GAAP net loss of $7.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $125K and had a GAAP net loss of $5.99 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

IMV, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of immunotherapy in Oncology. Its proprietary drug delivery platform (DPX) enables the programming of immune cells in vivo. The firm’s candidate, DPX-Survivac, is a T cell-activating immunotherapy combining DPX with a specific tumor target: Survivin. DPX-Survivac is in clinical evaluation as a monotherapy in advanced ovarian cancer and in combination with Merck’s Keytruda across multiple cancer indications. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian E. Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

Read More on IMV: