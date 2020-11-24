H.C. Wainwright Thinks Humanigen’s Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Humanigen (HGEN) today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.95, close to its 52-week low of $7.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.4% and a 54.5% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Humanigen with a $28.00 average price target.

Based on Humanigen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $30.75 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.39 million.

Humanigen, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing next-generation cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancers through novel human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) neutralization and gene-knockout platforms. The company was founded by Jeng-Horng Her & Robert F. Balint on March 15, 2000 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

