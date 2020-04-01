H.C. Wainwright Thinks Great Panther Silver’s Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Great Panther Silver (GPL) today and set a price target of $1.75. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.31, close to its 52-week low of $0.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -21.4% and a 19.6% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Great Panther Silver with a $1.12 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.00 and a one-year low of $0.23. Currently, Great Panther Silver has an average volume of 1.5M.

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. Its project includes El Horcon and Santa Rosa. The company was founded by Robert Alexander Archer on November 30, 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.