H.C. Wainwright Thinks Galera Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Galera Therapeutics (GRTX), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.61, close to its 52-week low of $6.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 53.8% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health Companies, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Galera Therapeutics with a $15.00 average price target, representing a 133.3% upside. In a report issued on April 26, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Galera Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $163.8M and has a P/E ratio of -2.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 55.92.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the prevention of radiation-induced toxicity, including mucositis and the treatment of fibrosis and cancer. The company was founded by Robert A. Beardsley, Randy W. Weiss, and Dennis P. Riley in 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.