H.C. Wainwright Thinks Fury Gold Mines’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Fury Gold Mines (FURY), with a price target of $2.40. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.40, close to its 52-week low of $1.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.7% and a 61.1% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and Golden Star Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fury Gold Mines is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.64, implying an 87.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 30, Laurentian Bank of Canada also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.35 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.94 and a one-year low of $1.05. Currently, Fury Gold Mines has an average volume of 368.3K.

Auryn Resources, Inc. is an exploration company. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The firm holds interest in Committee Bay, Gibson MacQuoid and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

