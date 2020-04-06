H.C. Wainwright Thinks Fission Uranium’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Fission Uranium (FCUUF), with a price target of $0.30. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.11, close to its 52-week low of $0.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -21.2% and a 20.2% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fission Uranium with a $0.30 average price target.

Based on Fission Uranium’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.06 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $854K.

Fission Uranium Corp. explores and develops uranium properties. The firm’s project include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa in 2007 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.