H.C. Wainwright Thinks EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.39, close to its 52-week low of $0.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.9% and a 36.7% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.25.

Based on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.12 million and GAAP net loss of $12.95 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.21 million and had a GAAP net loss of $11.5 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EYPT in relation to earlier this year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.