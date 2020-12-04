H.C. Wainwright Thinks EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.51, close to its 52-week low of $0.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 48.8% and a 45.5% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $2.10 and a one-year low of $0.35. Currently, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 1.35M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.