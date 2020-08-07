H.C. Wainwright Thinks Eyegate’s Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Eyegate (EYEG) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.00, close to its 52-week low of $2.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 49.0% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Eyegate has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.75.

The company has a one-year high of $12.89 and a one-year low of $2.25. Currently, Eyegate has an average volume of 34.39K.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes EGP-437 and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.