H.C. Wainwright Thinks Exicure’s Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju maintained a Buy rating on Exicure (XCUR) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.49, close to its 52-week low of $1.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 39.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Exicure with a $6.33 average price target, representing a 308.4% upside. In a report issued on May 13, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Exicure’s market cap is currently $130.7M and has a P/E ratio of -5.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.12.

Exicure, Inc. engages in the provision of clinical stage biotechnology company. It offers 3-dimensional, spherical nucleic acid architecture unlocks the potential of nucleic acid therapeutics. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.