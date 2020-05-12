H.C. Wainwright Thinks Evolus’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Evolus (EOLS), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.10, close to its 52-week low of $3.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 60.5% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Evolus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.25, representing an 115.1% upside. In a report released today, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Based on Evolus’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $19.45 million and GAAP net loss of $14.51 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $12.44 million.

Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November, 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.