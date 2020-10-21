H.C. Wainwright Thinks Evofem Biosciences’ Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.64, close to its 52-week low of $1.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 50.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Protalix Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Evofem Biosciences with a $5.67 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.50 and a one-year low of $1.91. Currently, Evofem Biosciences has an average volume of 4.49M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. develops therapeutic solutions to meet sexual and reproductive health needs of women. Its product include Amphora Contraceptive for the prevention of pregnancy, antimicrobial drug product for the prevention of sexually transmitted infections and Antimicrobial Drug product to prevent the reoccurrence of bacterial vaginosis. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.