H.C. Wainwright Thinks Enlivex Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.28, close to its 52-week low of $3.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.9% and a 58.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Enlivex Therapeutics with a $22.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $44.90 and a one-year low of $3.59. Currently, Enlivex Therapeutics has an average volume of 107.8K.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders. The company is headquartered in Nes-Ziona, Israel.