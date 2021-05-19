H.C. Wainwright Thinks Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.47, close to its 52-week low of $6.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.8% and a 39.6% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Achieve Life Sciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eledon Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $31.00.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $121.2M and has a P/E ratio of -1.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.16.

