H.C. Wainwright Thinks Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST) today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.76, close to its 52-week low of $17.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 46.3% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Constellation Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $47.40, representing a 127.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $946.8M and has a P/E ratio of -7.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.43.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CNST in relation to earlier this year.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics in the field of epigenetics. The company utilizes epigenetics platform, which enables to validate targets and generate small molecules against these targets that selectively modulate gene expression in tumor and immune cells to drive anti-tumor activity. Its product candidates include CPI-0610, CPI-1205, and CPI-0209. The company was founded by Danny Reinberg, David Allis, and Yang Shi on January 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.