H.C. Wainwright Thinks Concert Pharma’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Concert Pharma (CNCE), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.03, close to its 52-week low of $3.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 47.3% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

Concert Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00, a 203.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.50 and a one-year low of $3.68. Currently, Concert Pharma has an average volume of 328.7K.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Roger D. Tung and Christoph H. Westphal on April 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.