H.C. Wainwright Thinks Chiasma’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Chiasma (CHMA), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.44, close to its 52-week low of $2.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 51.7% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

Chiasma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Chiasma’s market cap is currently $198.6M and has a P/E ratio of -2.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.07.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Chiasma, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies that are available by injection. Its products include octreotide capsules and clinical trials. The firm’s Transient Permeability Enhancer (TPE) technology platform, seeks to develop oral medications. The company was founded by Shmuel A. Ben-Sasson and Guy Yachin in 2001 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.