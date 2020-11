H.C. Wainwright Thinks Cellectar Biosciences’ Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.12, close to its 52-week low of $1.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 37.9% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

Cellectar Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.67, implying a 219.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Based on Cellectar Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.61 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.19 million.

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc. engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma; CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease; CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. The company was founded in June,1996 and is headquartered in Florham Park, NJ.