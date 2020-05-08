H.C. Wainwright Thinks Celcuity’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Celcuity (CELC), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.51, close to its 52-week low of $4.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 43.8% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Celcuity is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00.

Based on Celcuity’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.81 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.83 million.

Celcuity, Inc. is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it. The company was founded in January 2012 by Brian Sullivan and Lance Laing and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.