H.C. Wainwright Thinks Cara Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Cara Therapeutics (CARA), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.38, close to its 52-week low of $12.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 47.1% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

Cara Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.40, representing a 143.6% upside. In a report issued on April 29, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Cara Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $112 million and net profit of $78.91 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.51 million and had a GAAP net loss of $28.61 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain. The company was founded by Derek T. Chalmers, Michael E. Lewis, and Frederique Menzaghi on July 2, 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.