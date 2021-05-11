H.C. Wainwright Thinks Bioxcel Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI) today and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.40, close to its 52-week low of $29.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 38.5% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bioxcel Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $101.80, a 236.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $128.00 price target.

Bioxcel Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $748.8M and has a P/E ratio of -8.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.64.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BTAI in relation to earlier this year.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer. The company was founded by Vimal D. Mehta on March 29, 2017 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.