H.C. Wainwright Thinks BioDelivery’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on BioDelivery (BDSI), with a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.38, close to its 52-week low of $3.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 48.8% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BioDelivery with a $6.25 average price target, a 97.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.25 price target.

BioDelivery’s market cap is currently $340.9M and has a P/E ratio of 14.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.54.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. It focuses on pharmaceutical products in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.