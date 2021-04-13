H.C. Wainwright Thinks Bio-Path Holdings’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Bio-Path Holdings (BPTH), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.27, close to its 52-week low of $3.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 67.9% and a 56.7% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Bio-Path Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.50, which is an 82.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 5, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $24.34 and a one-year low of $3.12. Currently, Bio-Path Holdings has an average volume of 2.47M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.