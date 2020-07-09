H.C. Wainwright Thinks BELLUS Health’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on July 6, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on BELLUS Health (BLU), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.97, close to its 52-week low of $2.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 49.3% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

BELLUS Health has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.74, implying a 210.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 6, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.03 and a one-year low of $2.52. Currently, BELLUS Health has an average volume of 2.71M.

BELLUS Health, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

