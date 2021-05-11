H.C. Wainwright Thinks BELLUS Health’s Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on BELLUS Health (BLU) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.65, close to its 52-week low of $2.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 46.3% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

BELLUS Health has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00.

The company has a one-year high of $12.03 and a one-year low of $2.01. Currently, BELLUS Health has an average volume of 1.15M.

BELLUS Health, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.