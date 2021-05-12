H.C. Wainwright Thinks Bellerophon’s Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Bellerophon (BLPH) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.00, close to its 52-week low of $3.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 47.8% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

Bellerophon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.50, a 462.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, Maxim Group also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Based on Bellerophon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $8.01 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.08 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BLPH in relation to earlier this year.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM. INOpulse is based on proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device. BCM is based on placebo-controlled clinical trial designed to support CE mark registration in the European Union. Bellerophon Therapeutics was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.