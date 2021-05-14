H.C. Wainwright Thinks AzurRx BioPharma’s Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX) today and set a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.72, close to its 52-week low of $0.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 55.7% and a 46.7% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for AzurRx BioPharma with a $3.50 average price target.

Based on AzurRx BioPharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $17.4 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.28 million.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. It focuses on MS1819-SD, and B-Lactamase program products. The company was founded on January 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.