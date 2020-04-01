H.C. Wainwright Thinks AVEO Pharma’s Stock is Going to Recover

Catie Powers- April 1, 2020, 7:16 AM EDT

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on AVEO Pharma (AVEO) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.62, close to its 52-week low of $2.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -11.5% and a 28.3% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, IntelGenx Technologies, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AVEO Pharma with a $6.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.50 and a one-year low of $2.24. Currently, AVEO Pharma has an average volume of 933.9K.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E. Weg on October 19, 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

