H.C. Wainwright Thinks Autolus Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Buy rating on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.26, close to its 52-week low of $4.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 41.0% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.33, implying a 181.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Autolus Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $441.4M and has a P/E ratio of -2.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.45.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cancer treatments. The firm’s portfolio includes B Cell Malignancies, Multiple Myeloma, T Cell Lymphoma, GD2+ Tumors, and Prostate Cancer. The company was founded by Martin Pulé in February 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.