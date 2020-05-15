H.C. Wainwright Thinks Armata Pharmaceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.98, close to its 52-week low of $2.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 44.5% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Armata Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.50.

The company has a one-year high of $6.92 and a one-year low of $2.45. Currently, Armata Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 19.15K.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.