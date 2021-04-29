H.C. Wainwright Thinks Angion Biomedica’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Angion Biomedica (ANGN), with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.38, close to its 52-week low of $12.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 53.8% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health Companies, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Angion Biomedica has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Angion Biomedica Corp was incorporated in the State of Delaware on April 6. 1998. It is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers and develops novel therapeutic agents to treat acute and chronic organ injury by harnessing the body’s protective, reparative and regenerative systems. It is developing therapeutics for both orphan indications and large clinical markets of unmet medical need.