H.C. Wainwright Thinks Allena Pharmaceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.43, close to its 52-week low of $0.53.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.6% and a 51.0% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

Allena Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.80.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Allena Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $7.59 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $11.42 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, discovery, and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes Reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults; and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Robert Gallotto and Alexey L. Margolin on June 24, 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More on ALNA: