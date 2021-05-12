H.C. Wainwright Thinks AKOUOS’s Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on AKOUOS (AKUS) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.98, close to its 52-week low of $12.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.2% and a 48.5% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for AKOUOS with a $30.00 average price target, which is a 146.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Based on AKOUOS’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $12.55 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $9.62 million.

Akouos Inc is a genetic medicine company focused on developing gene therapies that restore, improve, and preserve hearing. The company is involved in developing potential genetic medicines for a variety of inner ear disorders.