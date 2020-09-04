H.C. Wainwright Thinks Akebia Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.65, close to its 52-week low of $2.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 39.0% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Akebia Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.20, implying a 212.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 31, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.71 and a one-year low of $2.63. Currently, Akebia Therapeutics has an average volume of 2.48M.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat. The company was founded by Joseph H. Gardner, John M. Rice, Michael E. Pape, Josh P. Fairbank, and Robert A. Shalwitz on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

