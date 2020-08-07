H.C. Wainwright Thinks Aerie Pharma’s Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat reiterated a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma (AERI) today and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.10, close to its 52-week low of $10.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 47.5% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aerie Pharma with a $30.29 average price target, representing a 154.1% upside. In a report issued on July 27, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Aerie Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $20.34 million and GAAP net loss of $49.13 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.85 million and had a GAAP net loss of $47.95 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in May 2020, Murray Goldberg, a Director at AERI bought 28,000 shares for a total of $88,200.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L. Epstein, Casey C. Kopczynski, Thomas J. van Haarlem, and Eric J. Toone on June 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.