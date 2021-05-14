H.C. Wainwright Thinks ADMA Biologics’ Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on ADMA Biologics (ADMA) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.62, close to its 52-week low of $1.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 39.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ADMA Biologics with a $7.33 average price target, implying a 331.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.20 and a one-year low of $1.45. Currently, ADMA Biologics has an average volume of 7.29M.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize in human plasma and plasma-derived therapeutics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations. The Plasma Collection Center consists of source plasma collection facilities. The Corporate segment includes general and administrative overhead expenses. The company was founded by Adam S. Grossman and Jerrold B. Grossman on June 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Hackensack, NJ.

