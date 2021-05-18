H.C. Wainwright Thinks Acelrx’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Acelrx (ACRX), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.18, close to its 52-week low of $1.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 39.3% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Acelrx with a $5.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Acelrx’s market cap is currently $140.5M and has a P/E ratio of -2.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.48.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. Its products include sufentanil, DZUVEO, DSUVIA ZALVISO US and ZALVISO EU. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.